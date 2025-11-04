Five Rotary clubs donate library, sickbay to Army Children Primary School in Lagos

By Kingsley Adegboye

In a show of unity and commitment to community service, five Rotary Clubs in Lagos have joined forces to donate a modern library and sick bay to the Army Children Primary School in Maryland.

The clubs — Rotary Clubs of Ikeja GRA, Maryland, Ikeja South, Ikeja Airport, and Adeniyi Jones — carried out the project under Rotary International District 9110. The initiative aims to promote reading, improve learning, and support the health of pupils in the school.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, President of Rotary Club of Ikeja GRA, Rotarian Abigael Akano, said the project was born out of a shared desire to improve education.

“Each of our clubs had done education projects before, but we realised that by working together, we could make a bigger and lasting impact,” she said, adding “This library shows what can be achieved through teamwork and service to others.”

The new library is equipped with colourful furniture, well-arranged bookshelves, and learning materials designed to make reading fun for children. Akano added that her club helped with the design and selection of books that promote reading and good values.

Rotarian Bidemi Bello, President of the Rotary Club of Maryland, said the idea came after the clubs discovered that the school lacked a functional library.

“The pupils were eager to learn, but they had few books to read,” she said, pointing out that “We decided to change that by providing a library that will help rebuild a strong reading culture.”

Bello also said the club plans to keep working with the school through reading competitions, mentorship, and regular maintenance of the facility.

For Rotarian Damian Izuka, President of the Rotary Club of Ikeja South, the project fits perfectly into Rotary’s focus on education and literacy.

“This is more than just a library — it’s a place that encourages children to keep learning and thinking creatively,” he said. “It will help improve their academic performance and inspire them to aim higher.”

Rotarian Adekunle Olagunju, President of the Rotary Club of Ikeja Airport, said sustainability was a key part of the project.

“We already have a plan with the school for regular book donations and updates,” he explained. “Our goal is to make sure this facility continues to serve the pupils for many years.”

Rotarian Yetunde Ogunyankin, President of the Rotary Club of Adeniyi Jones, said the project will open new doors for the children.

“For many of them, this may be their first real exposure to the world through books,” she said. “We believe it will broaden their minds and inspire their dreams.”

In addition to the library, the clubs also built and equipped a modern sickbay to handle minor medical needs and emergencies. Ogunyankin said the facility will help ensure that pupils remain healthy and ready to learn.

The five clubs said the project is just the beginning, as plans are already in place to replicate similar libraries and health facilities in other public schools across Lagos.

“We want every child to have access to good learning spaces and basic healthcare within their school environment,” Akano added. “That’s how we build a better future for our communities.”

The project, according to the clubs, stands as proof that when people come together for a common purpose, great things can happen — one book, one child, and one act of service at a time.