Firm Wins “Payment Platform of the Year” at Ibadan Tech Awards 2025

By Juliet Umeh

1app Technologies, one of Nigeria’s leading financial technology companies, has been named Payment Platform of the Year at the 2025 Ibadan Tech Awards—marking a back-to-back achievement following its 2024 recognition as Fintech Company of the Year.

The award underscores 1app’s growing influence in Nigeria’s digital finance space and its commitment to simplifying how individuals and businesses send, receive and manage money across borders.

Over the past year, the company has strengthened its position as a trusted digital payment platform through continuous innovation and customer-focused solutions. Its expanding ecosystem now includes a virtual USD card, USD account and a crypto wallet that enables seamless swaps between digital assets and local currencies. These offerings have made international payments easier for freelancers, creators and everyday users who rely on global transactions for work, shopping and investments.

Building on this momentum, 1app also launched Boldd, a business-focused platform that helps enterprises manage payments, grow revenue and access capital and loans. The solution represents a major step in the company’s mission to extend modern financial tools to entrepreneurs and SMEs driving Africa’s economy.

The Ibadan Tech Awards—an annual ceremony celebrating excellence and innovation in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem—recognised 1app for its reliability, innovation and consistent contribution to the evolution of digital payments in the country.

As 1app continues on its growth trajectory, the company says it remains committed to building smarter, safer and more inclusive financial solutions for Nigerians and businesses operating in the digital economy.

Users can experience 1app by downloading the app on Google Play or the App Store, or by visiting the company’s official website or social media platforms @1apponline.