Firm to redefine air conditioning services in Nigeria

A new indigenous brand, Captain Cool, has entered Nigeria’s air conditioning industry with a focus on professionalism, technical excellence & reliability in cooling system services for homes and businesses.

Established in mid-2025 as a subsidiary of Sabiwork, Captain Cool was conceived to meet the growing demand for expert cooling system services observed during large-scale construction projects across the country.

According to Mr. Olatayo Ajiboye, Founder of Captain Cool, the company emerged from a practical gap identified in the market.

“We consistently saw clients who had invested in quality air conditioning systems but suffered from poor installation and irregular maintenance. This often led to inefficiency and discomfort. Captain Cool was conceived to bridge that service gap with a commitment to technical integrity and customer satisfaction,” he explained.

The company’s operational journey began with an early milestone — a contract to supply and install air conditioning units for a hotel in Benin City within its first week of launch. This early engagement reflected the growing awareness among Nigerian clients of the need for reliable and skilled hands in HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) projects.

Captain Cool provides end-to-end cooling system support, including sales, installation, maintenance, system upgrades and repair. The team is composed of trained technicians equipped to address recurring industry challenges such as inadequate installation, system inefficiency and delayed service response.

Nigeria’s air conditioning sector continues to grow alongside rapid urbanization and rising temperatures, yet persistent challenges remain. Power supply inconsistencies, foreign exchange volatility affecting equipment prices, and a shortage of certified technicians contribute to recurring maintenance issues and client dissatisfaction. Yet, Captain Cool remains committed to raising the bar through continuous training, transparent service standards, and energy-conscious innovations.

Captain Cool’s approach emphasizes structure and accountability. By setting service standards and introducing technology-driven monitoring processes, the company aims to strengthen client confidence while contributing to skill development within the HVAC workforce.

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand operations to major Nigerian cities and explore energy-efficient cooling solutions suitable for local environmental conditions. Ajiboye noted that the long-term goal is not just business expansion but raising the overall professional benchmark for the industry.

“Our vision is to help redefine how cooling services are delivered in Nigeria; through competence, honesty and a culture of quality that benefits both clients and technicians,” Ajiboye added.