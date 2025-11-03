Firearms case: CDHR warns Police, politicians against interference

IGP Kayode Egbetokun

WARRI—The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, CDHR, has urged political office holders and influential personalities to desist from interfering in ongoing judicial processes across the country.

Dr. Kehinde Taiga, National President of CDHR, made the call in a statement issued last Thursday in Warri, Delta State, while reacting to what he described as alleged irregularities in a firearms investigation involving a suspect.

Taiga expressed displeasure over the alleged premature release of the suspect, who was reportedly arrested following a petition on threats to life and unlawful possession of firearms. He described the development as “a possible obstruction of justice” and called for an independent investigation.

According to him, “The mandates of the police are to ensure equality before the law, prevent corruption, and guarantee justice and fairness without bias.” He noted that a petition dated April 30, 2025, from one Mr. S. G. Ediagbonuvie to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force CID, led to the suspect’s arrest and alleged recovery of firearms. However, Taiga said the suspect was released without proper investigation or prosecution.

“The CDHR views such action as a gross abuse of police powers and a betrayal of public trust,” he added. Taiga urged the Inspector General of Police and the Force hierarchy to act in the interest of justice, insisting that offences relating to firearms and threats to life are serious felonies under Nigerian law.

He maintained that the CDHR would continue to monitor the case and warned against any attempt to subvert justice.