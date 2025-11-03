FG urges states to ban wooden boats

File image of a boat mishap.

By Folarin Kehinde, Abuja

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has called on states to improve waterways safety by banning wooden boats and ensuring life jacket compliance.

Oyetola made the call in a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Mr. Bolaji Akinola, at the Southwest Citizen–Government Engagement Summit, where he urged state authorities to tackle the rising cases of waterways accidents.

He noted that phasing out wooden boats and transitioning to fibre-reinforced alternatives would not only improve safety but also promote environmental sustainability and empower local artisans through indigenous boat-building initiatives.

The minister also urged leaders in the Southwest region to take full advantage of the opportunities presented by the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway by investing in coastal tourism and related infrastructure to boost the region’s economy.

According to him, the project would serve as a catalyst for coastal tourism, hospitality, and small- and medium-scale enterprise development, creating new economic corridors from Lagos through Ogun and Ondo states to the eastern seaboard.

Oyetola said the Southwest stands to benefit immensely from the project through job creation, increased investments, and the promotion of the region’s cultural and natural heritage.

He further commended President Bola Tinubu for what he described as visionary leadership in expanding Nigeria’s continental shelf by 16,300 square kilometres an achievement that has extended the country’s maritime territory by about 20 nautical miles in some areas.

The minister explained that the maritime expansion marked a significant milestone in strengthening Nigeria’s sovereign rights over vast new seabed areas, unlocking immense economic, scientific, and environmental potential.

According to him, the development also opens new frontiers for offshore investment, deep-sea exploration, marine research, and renewable ocean energy, while encouraging greater private sector participation in marine logistics, shipbuilding, and blue biotechnology.

Oyetola however called for stronger collaboration between the Federal Government and Southwest states to sustain progress in port modernisation, maritime security, fisheries, and non-oil export development.

He expressed confidence that with coordinated action and visionary leadership, the Southwest could emerge as a model of maritime efficiency, innovation, and sustainability in Africa.

Reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment to making the blue economy a major pillar of national development, Oyetola said.

“This is our moment to build a vibrant blue economy that creates jobs, attracts investment, and celebrates the cultural and natural heritage of our coastal communities.

“If we harness it wisely, the sea will not divide us it will unite and prosper us,” he added.

