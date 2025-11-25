FG to train 100,000 youths in financial literacy, forex annually

Olawande

‎Minister of Youth Development, Mr Ayodele Olawande, spoke on Tuesday in Abuja during the inauguration of the National Financial Literacy, Investment and Wealth Creation Training Programme.

‎Olawande said that the ministry, in partnership with Investonaire Academy, would unveil the programme and initiative for the training.

‎The minister said that financial literacy was key to survival in the present-day world.

According to him, financial literacy is not just an advantage but a necessity.

‎Olawande urged the youths to think outside the box and explore new opportunities for wealth creation and financial freedom.

‎”As a minister, I want to build a nation of young people who think, innovate and create jobs, rather than just looking for government jobs.

‎”I want to see a minority of young people looking for government jobs, and instead, have a nation of entrepreneurs and employers.

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‎”I see a lot of young people who are eager to be employed, and I want to support them.”

‎According to him, the goal is to have more than 4,000 corps members in a year and provide them with the support they need to succeed.

‎”Today marks a defining moment in our collective journey towards a feature of prosperity, purpose and limitless possibilities.

‎”A productive and prosperous nation is only possible with empowered people, especially its youth.”

‎According to him, many young people want to be millionaires, but it starts with taking the first step and learning about financial literacy.

‎”We have unveiled various initiatives to support our corps members, and we are committed to continuing the support.

‎”The time for motivation and inspirational speeches is over; it is time to take action.

‎”Before the end of the year, more than 200 startups are going to be empowered, and I encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity.

‎”We need ideas, innovation, and people who are willing to partner with us to shape the future of Nigeria and empower our youth,” he said.

‎‎Also, Mr Sebastien Sicre, Chief Operating Officer, Investonaire Academy, said that the world was a marketplace with more than 8.5 trillion dollars traded daily in the global forex market alone.

‎‎Sicre said that for all human productive and innovative activities, the market was the answer.

‎”From entrepreneurs to traders, from farmers to skilled workers, the market rewards everyone according to the value they can create.

‎”Higher value creation translates to higher rewards; the market is the ultimate arbiter in value exchange,” he said.

‎According to him, to create and command higher value, knowledge is needed, and the more distinct and sophisticated the knowledge is, the higher the rewards the market can bestow on the value creator.

Vanguard News