FG reforms reflect strong commitment to private sector growth — Finance Minister

…says Southeast won’t be left behind in Nigeria’s economic renewal

By Babajide Komolafe, Economy Editor

The Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, has said that the economic reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration reflect a strong commitment to creating a business-friendly environment and restoring private-sector confidence in the Nigerian economy.

Speaking at the inaugural edition of the Government and Private Sector Dialogue Series held in Lagos, themed “Finance and SME Growth Roundtable,” the Minister said the administration is determined to remove structural bottlenecks that have long constrained enterprise growth across the country.

”President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given us a clear directive to work hand-in-hand with the private sector to remove every obstacle standing in the way of enterprise growth,” Uzoka-Anite said. “His vision is that businesses in Nigeria must not only survive but must thrive at scale.”

She explained that the reforms being implemented under the Renewed Hope Agenda, including foreign exchange unification, fuel-subsidy removal, and fiscal discipline — are intended to lay a solid foundation for long-term stability and sustainable growth.

While acknowledging that the policy adjustments have been challenging, she maintained that they are essential to reposition the economy for competitiveness and productivity.

”These reforms may be painful in the short term, but they are necessary to secure lasting prosperity,” she noted. “Our message to investors, both local and foreign, is clear,Nigeria is open for serious business again,” the minister added.

On infrastructure, Uzoka-Anite said the Federal Government is accelerating key projects that connect the Southeast to other regions, including the Enugu–Onitsha Expressway, Second Niger Bridge access routes, and the Onitsha–Owerri corridor, to boost regional trade and logistics.

She reaffirmed the government’s resolve to ensure that all parts of the country benefit from its reform agenda, noting that the Southeast remains a vital hub for manufacturing and commerce.

”The Federal Government sees the Southeast, values its enterprise, and is committed to ensuring that the region is not left behind in national development,” she said.

The Minister said the newly launched Government–Private Sector Dialogue Series would serve as a platform for continuous engagement between policymakers and entrepreneurs to identify bottlenecks, recommend solutions, and strengthen accountability.

”When the government opens its doors to dialogue, it sends a clear message that policy is not made for the people but with the people,” she said. “This partnership is at the heart of the Renewed Hope vision.”

Uzoka-Anite urged business leaders to move beyond day-to-day survival and embrace their role as nation builders whose innovation and resilience drive Nigeria’s collective progress.

“While the government can design the framework, it is entrepreneurs who build the future,” she added. “Your networks and innovation remain the true engines of national growth.”