FG pushes reforms to strengthen Nigeria’s health system

Minister of state for health and social welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako

The Federal Government says it is implementing strategic reforms to build a resilient, equitable and sustainable health system capable of delivering quality healthcare nationwide.

The government states that the reforms are designed to enhance access to care, strengthen coordination, and provide greater protection for vulnerable Nigerians.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, said this on Thursday during the second day of the 2025 Joint Annual Review of Nigeria’s health sector, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Joint Annual Review serves as a platform to evaluate progress, identify persistent gaps, share lessons across states and deepen accountability among stakeholders, driving nationwide health sector improvement.

The 2025 theme, “All Hands One Mission: Bringing Nigeria’s Health Sector to Light,” highlights the sector’s resilience, the dedication of frontline health workers and the collective commitment required to strengthen Nigeria’s health outcomes.

Salako said reforms under the Nigerian Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative aimed to accelerate Universal Health Coverage, improve national health security and position Nigeria to deliver more efficient, affordable and equitable healthcare services.

He explained that the initiative was anchored on four core pillars, governance, financing, service delivery and community participation, intended to transform how healthcare was planned, funded, implemented and monitored across Nigeria’s diverse health system.

According to him, the President Bola Tinubu administration is committed to reducing inequities by expanding health insurance coverage, revitalising primary healthcare centres and improving coordination among agencies responsible for implementing major health programmes.

“Health system resilience is not built overnight; it requires sustained investment, political will, technical excellence, community ownership and accountability,” he said, noting ongoing challenges but affirming unwavering commitment to sector-wide progress.

He disclosed that, despite financial constraints, Nigeria recorded measurable improvements in key health indicators from 2018 to 2023, reflecting gradual but significant gains in maternal, child, and population health outcomes.

“Maternal mortality declined from 576 to 512 deaths per 100,000 live births, under-five mortality dropped from 132 to 110 per 1,000, while skilled birth attendance rose from 43 per cent to 53 per cent.”

He added that immunisation coverage increased from 31 per cent to 39 per cent, and modern contraceptive prevalence among married women rose to 20 per cent, showing incremental progress driven by improved service delivery.

The minister said the Basic Health Care Provision Fund now operated at 78 per cent absorption capacity and was being expanded to reach additional primary health facilities and vulnerable households nationwide.

He noted that the National Health Insurance Authority had scaled up enrollment to more than 20 million Nigerians, with government support enabling state insurance agencies to effectively broaden population coverage.

Salako said the government prioritised health workforce expansion, having recruited over 37,000 health workers since 2023 and introduced incentives to address brain drain while improving retention in underserved communities.

He outlined additional priorities, including infrastructure upgrades, digital transformation, improved research capacity, and stronger supply chain systems to ensure the steady availability of essential medicines, vaccines, and other critical health commodities.

According to him, more than 500 infrastructure projects have been inaugurated, alongside the Power for Health initiative designed to provide uninterrupted electricity in public health facilities across multiple states.

Salako added that the National Digital Health Architecture was being implemented to harmonise data systems across ministries and agencies, supporting improved efficiency, transparency, accountability and evidence-based planning.

He said surveillance systems, laboratory capacity and epidemic preparedness were being expanded to better detect, track and respond to outbreaks in alignment with the National Action Plan for Health Security.

The minister called for stronger participation from state and local governments, stressing that subnational ownership, coordination and accountability remained essential for sustaining reforms and achieving Nigeria’s broader health sector goals.

He urged partners and donors to align support with national priorities, commending their contributions to maternal health, immunisation programmes, disease control initiatives and ongoing efforts to strengthen community-level healthcare.

Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, applauded states and partners for their support, reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring that no Nigerian suffers financial hardship while accessing essential or lifesaving healthcare services.

He stressed that continued investment in health system resilience was vital for human capital development and national prosperity, emphasising the administration’s determination to deliver lasting improvements across the healthcare landscape.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Joint Annual Review brought together policymakers, donors, civil society groups, professional bodies, and representatives of state health ministries to assess sector performance and shape the roadmap for 2026.

Vanguard News