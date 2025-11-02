FG must invest in traditional medicine for better public health — Adefule-Ositelu

File image

By Esther Onyegbula

Former Chairman of the Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board, Prof. Adebukunola Adefule-Ositelu, has urged the Federal Government to support the integration of traditional medicine into Nigeria’s orthodox healthcare system to enhance public health delivery and promote indigenous medical knowledge.

Adefule-Ositelu made the appeal at the 22nd Late Prof. Anthony Afolabi Adegbola Memorial Lecture, held on Saturday in Ikorodu, Lagos. The lecture, organised by the Ikorodu Division Resources Development Group (IDRDG), had the theme “Alternative Medicine: Perception, Uses and Benefits.”

She stressed that government partnership, intervention and funding were critical to developing traditional medicine and enabling the sector to undergo clinical trials that would validate indigenous medical products for national and global acceptance.

“With government’s support and strong determination of the practitioners, traditional medicine can be organised and practitioners’ skills upgraded for the medicine to undergo clinical trials,” Adefule-Ositelu said. “Such trials will authenticate our products made from traditional ingredients into standardised and internationally acceptable products.”

According to her, traditional medicine has the capacity to address all health conditions and remains widely preferred by a large population of Nigerians, despite the usefulness of orthodox medicine.

“Government’s involvement is mandatory for maximal gains to the citizens’ efficient health care,” she added, while urging Nigerians to embrace and adopt indigenous medical systems.

Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun, represented by Mr. Sanni Layemo, said the state government would continue to support traditional medicine, noting its cultural relevance and benefits to healthcare delivery.

Also speaking, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, described traditional medicine as an ancient and effective practice that predates orthodox medicine. He commended Adefule-Ositelu for leading advocacy efforts to restore confidence in indigenous healing practices.

“Traditional medicine is useful, an alternative to orthodox medicine and the best way to go,” he said.

In his remarks, former Nigerian Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Oluseyi Onafowokan, called for advanced research to strengthen the credibility and application of traditional medicine.

The lecture, held in honour of the late pioneer Chairman of IDRDG and former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, attracted dignitaries including former Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, traditional rulers, community leaders and youth groups.

Several former chairmen and resource persons of the IDRDG were honoured for their contributions, including Asiwaju Olorunfunmi Bashorun, Engr. Rasheed Shoderu, Prof. Sikiru Sanni, Prof. Oladapo Afolabi, Mr. Babatunde Rotinwa and Arc. Taiwo Kara.