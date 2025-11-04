FG launches platform to curb corruption, improve accountability in tertiary institutions

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa

…Alausa says initiative will restore public trust, ensure evidence-based decision making

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government has unveiled a landmark initiative aimed at entrenching transparency, accountability, and efficiency in Nigeria’s tertiary education system with the official launch of the Federal Government Tertiary Institution Governance and Transparency Platform,FTIGTP.

Speaking at the event in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, described the platform as a “major milestone” in the nation’s efforts to promote good governance, restore public trust, and enable data-driven decision-making in the education sector.

According to the minister, the initiative will serve as a unified digital platform providing real-time access to accurate data and financial information across all tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

He explained that the platform is designed to eliminate the long-standing fragmentation of institutional data, which he said had hindered effective planning and accountability for decades.

“For the first time, Nigeria will have a single, nationwide source of verified information on students’ enrolment, government funding-capital, recurrent, and personnel,research grants, TETFund allocations, NELFund interventions, and key performance indicators for benchmarking institutions,” Alausa announced.

He explained that the platform aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly the administration’s drive for transparency and accountability across public institutions.

“The FTIGTP is a fulfillment of President Tinubu’s commitment to open governance. Nigerians will now be able to see how public resources are allocated and utilized in our tertiary institutions,” he stated.

The minister emphasized that the platform would not only strengthen public confidence but also improve efficiency in the management of educational resources and foster innovation across universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

He listed several benefits for tertiary institutions, including:”Improved planning and budgeting capacity;Stronger partnerships with industry and development partners;Enhanced credibility for international collaborations;Accurate and timely reporting to government authorities and greater competitiveness through performance benchmarking.

For the government, he added, the FTIGTP would ensure evidence-based policymaking, stronger monitoring mechanisms, and better value for public investment in the education sector.

Dr. Alausa further noted that compliance would be mandatory for all institutions, warning that:”Data submission must be completed annually in the first quarter;Financial reporting on the platform will form part of institutional performance evaluation by local and international partners;Funding, support, and interventions will henceforth be tied to transparency and accountability metrics and a clearance certificate from the Director of ICT will be required before any TETFund ICT intervention is released to an institution.

“The FTIGTP is not just a digital tool; it is a reform instrument—one that will drive transparency, efficiency, and results-based management across the entire tertiary education system,” the minister asserted.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Alausa called on vice-chancellors, rectors, provosts, and all tertiary education managers to embrace the innovation and ensure full compliance.

“Today’s launch is a bold step toward rebuilding public trust and positioning Nigeria’s tertiary education as globally competitive. History will remember us as the administration that restored integrity, innovation, and excellence to our education system,” he declared.

He then officially launched the platform,describing it as a new dawn for accountability and good governance in Nigeria’s tertiary education landscape.

Earlier,while delivering her welcome remarks at the event ,Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, described the initiative as a strategic milestone in the ministry’s ongoing digital transformation and governance reforms.

“Today represents a significant step forward in promoting transparency, accountability, and data-driven decision-making in Nigeria’s tertiary education system,” she said.

She noted that universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education play a central role in the country’s development and that effective planning and equitable resource allocation depend on accurate, accessible, and credible data.

According to her, the FTIGTP portal provides a unified digital platform for accessing essential institutional information, helping to close long-standing data gaps and strengthening performance monitoring, governance, and public trust in the education sector.

“This innovation aligns perfectly with the Ministry’s digital transformation agenda and supports effective governance, performance monitoring, and public accountability,” she added.

The minister urged all tertiary institutions to fully adopt and regularly update the portal to guarantee its sustainability and long-term impact on policy formulation and institutional performance.

“As we begin this new phase, I encourage all institutions to fully utilise and regularly update the portal to ensure its sustainability and impact,” she stated.