FG, Kebbi in talks to stage grand 2026 Argungu fishing festival

..Emir leads high-power delegation to Culture Ministry

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Preparations for the 2026 edition of the world-renowned Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival have begun in earnest as the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Muhammad Samaila Mera, weekend led a high-powered delegation to the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy in Abuja.

The meeting, which focused on deepening collaboration and securing federal support for the event, brought together key stakeholders from the Argungu Emirate and Kebbi State government to ensure the successful hosting of what is expected to be the most elaborate edition of the festival in recent years.

The Emir’s delegation included Senator Yahaya Abdullahi; National Organizing Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and former Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Suleiman Argungu; former Deputy Governor Alhaji Bello Dantani; Ambassador Usman Baraya Argungu; and the Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, represented by Mohammed Lawal Gele.

Also on the team were Dr. Peter Igho, Dan Jikan Kabi; the Director-General of the Argungu Fishing Festival, Alhaji Safiyanu Bena; and several other elders and community leaders from the Argungu Emirate and Kebbi State.

According to sources at the meeting, discussions centered on aligning the objectives of the festival with the federal government’s renewed drive to promote Nigeria’s cultural heritage and boost the creative economy through tourism and cultural diplomacy.

It was gathered that both parties agreed on the need to enhance the festival’s organisation, marketing, and global visibility to attract local and international tourists, investors, and development partners.

At the end of the talks, expectations were high that the 2026 Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival would receive the federal attention it deserves and be elevated into one of Africa’s most iconic cultural celebrations.

The meeting, which continued late into the day, is expected to produce a framework for sustained collaboration between the Argungu Emirate and the Ministry in the coming weeks.

The Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival, which began in 1934, remains one of Nigeria’s oldest and most celebrated cultural events, symbolising unity, tradition, and the rich aquatic heritage of the people of Kebbi State. It attracts thousands of local and international participants, including fishermen, artists, tourists, and cultural enthusiasts from across the world.

With the renewed partnership between the Federal Government and the Argungu Emirate, stakeholders are optimistic that the 2026 edition will not only surpass previous ones but also reaffirm Nigeria’s position as a major cultural and tourism destination in Africa.