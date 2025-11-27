FG hails Orji’s transformative leadership as he bows out of NEITI

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Federal Government has applauded the outgoing Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, describing his five-year tenure as exemplary and transformative.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the NEITI National Stakeholders’ Working Group (NSWG), Senator George Akume, gave the commendation on Wednesday at the formal handover ceremony from Dr. Orji to the newly appointed Executive Secretary, Hon. Musa Sarkin Adar.

Represented by the Director of Legal Services, Mrs. Kamilatu Kida, Akume said Dr. Orji’s stewardship strengthened Nigeria’s extractive sector governance through institutional reforms, improved transparency, and enhanced stakeholder collaboration.

“Dr. Orji brought to NEITI a deep commitment to transparency, institutional reform, and stakeholder collaboration. His tenure delivered historic milestones and stands as a reference point for transformative public service,” Akume said.

He noted that Dr. Orji’s achievements included the agency’s relocation to a permanent headquarters, expansion of industry audit reports, enhanced disclosures, stronger inter-agency partnerships, and increased confidence in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) process.

Akume confirmed approval of Dr. Orji’s voluntary request to proceed on terminal leave and conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s appreciation for his “meritorious service to the nation.”

Confidence in New Leadership

Turning to the incoming Executive Secretary, Akume congratulated Hon. Adar and expressed confidence in his ability to sustain NEITI’s momentum.

“Hon. Adar brings a wealth of leadership experience, a strong legislative background and a deep understanding of governance issues. These qualities will further strengthen NEITI’s work and advance Nigeria’s commitment to transparency and accountability,” he stated.

He called on NEITI’s board, staff, civil society groups, private-sector players and development partners to support the new leadership.

In his farewell address, Dr. Orji said he was leaving office with “a strong sense of duty fulfilled.” He recalled that upon assumption of duty in February 2021, NEITI faced significant governance, operational and infrastructure challenges, including an impending eviction from its rented office, low staff morale, and outdated tools.

He listed the priorities he set—securing a permanent office, restoring statutory governance, expanding industry reporting, modernising infrastructure, improving staff welfare, and advancing the amendment of the NEITI Act—and noted that substantial progress had been achieved.

Dr. Orji revealed that NEITI’s evidence-based disclosures helped the Federal Government recover over $3 billion and identify more than $6 billion in outstanding revenues and liabilities.

He also celebrated Nigeria’s performance in the 2023 EITI Validation, where the country scored 92/100 in Outcomes and Impact and 90/100 in Transparency, attributing the milestone to teamwork and stakeholder trust.

A standout achievement, he said, was the acquisition of NEITI House, a permanent headquarters valued at over N4 billion, which now saves the government more than N150 million annually in rent. He also cited the over 100% salary increase implemented in January 2025, which he described as historic for staff morale.

In his remarks, Hon. Adar thanked Dr. Orji for his service and assured staff that he would build on the agency’s achievements and fully implement its mandate.