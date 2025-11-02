FG, EU, France sign agreement to boost Nigeria’s Pharmaceutical Manufacturing capacity

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government, the European Union (EU), and France have signed a strategic partnership agreement aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity and improving access to essential health technologies.

The agreement, signed under the Global Gateway’s Manufacturing and Access to Vaccines, Medicines and Health Technologies (MAV+) Initiative, launches a new project titled Quality Uplift for Advancing Local Industry in Medicine Standards (Qualimeds Nigeria).

The initiative seeks to expand local production of quality-assured medicines, enhance Nigeria’s pharmaceutical ecosystem, and promote research-driven innovation. It will also reinforce the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) as a regional reference centre for activities including bioequivalence testing, stability studies, and quality control, while advancing collaboration with Rwanda and Senegal.

The €10.2 million project—comprising €10 million from the EU and €200,000 in co-financing from the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs—will run for 44 months (2025–2028). It will be implemented in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, NIPRD, and other local stakeholders.

Speaking at the signing event during the Nigeria-EU Health Investment Forum in Abuja, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, described the collaboration as a demonstration of the long-standing partnership between the EU, France, Nigeria, and West African institutions. He highlighted the importance of strengthening health systems to support inclusive growth.

“Let’s combine the strength of our EU-Nigeria and EU-ECOWAS partnerships with the dynamism of our companies to achieve a common goal—making healthcare in Nigeria sustainable, accessible, and affordable for all Nigerians,” Mignot said.

France’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Marc Fonbaustier, reaffirmed France’s commitment to the initiative, noting that the country’s Global Health Strategy is anchored on equity, solidarity, and human dignity. He commended France’s participation through the French Development Agency (AFD), describing the project as a reflection of shared values and a collective will to strengthen health systems.

Dr. Obi Adigwe, Director-General of NIPRD, said the partnership will help advance Nigeria’s pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities while supporting broader socioeconomic development objectives.

“We want to ensure that our people not only get access to quality healthcare, but also benefit from job creation, capacity building, technology transfer, and revenue generation,” he said.

The Qualimeds project will focus on laboratory modernisation, workforce training, technology transfer, and regulatory strengthening. Expected outcomes include upgraded NIPRD facilities that meet international standards, increased adherence to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), expanded clinical research networks, and improved integration of Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector into global innovation systems.

National Coordinator of the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC), Dr. Abdu Mukhtar, said the agreement aligns with national efforts to position healthcare as a driver of economic transformation.

“Today, we are signing new commitments—including under the MAV+ initiative—to expand vaccine and health product manufacturing. The goal is to ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of location or status, can access affordable, quality healthcare,” he said.

The partnership underscores the commitment of the Federal Government, the EU, and France to improving health security, supporting local pharmaceutical manufacturing, and promoting sustainable growth in Nigeria’s health sector.