FG backs UPTH on establishment of endowment fund

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Federal Government of Nigeria has endorsed the creation of a Health Endowment Fund by the management of University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH, to boast healthcare delivery in the institution.

The Minister of Health, Professor Ali Pate, said the Fund is a pivotal move to enhance healthcare delivery and manpower development in Nigeria, amid ongoing sector challenges.

Pate spoke at the 45th Anniversary Celebration of UPTH on Thursday in Port Harcourt, with theme: “Repositioning for Excellent Healthcare Delivery, Medical Innovation, and Manpower Development.”

The Health Minister, who was represented at the event by Dr. Abisola Adegoke, Director, Federal Medical Centers Department, commended the hospital for its state-of-the-art specialized facility that delivers a broad spectrum of services aligned with international standards.

Pate stressed that a strong healthcare system forms the bedrock of national development and social stability, urging other institutions to adopt UPTH’s approach, which integrates cutting-edge research and modern medical technologies to elevate patient care.

He said: “We in the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare therefore stand fully behind this bold initiative, we view the Endowment fund not only as a financial mechanism, but also as a symbol of institution’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and leadership in healthcare.

“It is a model that other tertiary hospital across Nigeria must emulate.”

However, the Chief Medical Director, UPTH, Prof. Henry Ugboma, traced the hospital’s evolution from a modest cottage facility to a full-fledged tertiary institution.

Ugboma said the hospital has increased its bed space to over one thousand and there is a plan to increase the services of the hospital.

He noted its plans to be healrh of global standard cannot be executed by funding from the Federal Government alone, appealing for public contributions to the Endowment Fund to sustain the high-quality services now available.

Ugboma said: “Several clinical and medical breakthroughs with testimonies from beneficiaries have been recorded.

“Healthcare professionals, Doctors, Nurses, Physiotherapists have delivered their expertise, separate services and the management have launched a five year strategic plan for the hospital as a roadmap to ensure maximum productivity.”

Meanwhile, in his keynote address on behalf of Dr. Awele Elumelu, Co-founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Professor Osakpowa Imasoke, hailed UPTH as a shining example of compassionate healthcare institution.

She deemed the anniversary theme particularly relevant as global health systems grapple with the lingering effects of COVID-19, which highlighted critical deficiencies in infrastructure and skilled personnel that demand immediate action.