Fear grips VI as 4-man gang snatch Mercedes-Benz SUV

By Emma Una

Panic has gripped residents and business operators in Victoria Island, Lagos, following a daring midnight robbery in which gunmen stole a brand-new 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 at gunpoint.

The black luxury SUV, with registration number WTO 21 AM, was reportedly taken by a four-man armed gang around Akin-Olugbade Street in the early hours of Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Witnesses said the robbers ambushed the driver at about midnight, forcing him out of the vehicle before speeding off toward Ozumba Mbadiwe Road. During the operation, the assailants fired a warning shot into the air to scare away bystanders.

“The robbers arrived in a small car, blocked the Mercedes, and ordered the driver to step out. When he hesitated, they fired a shot and dragged him out before zooming off,” a resident recounted.

The victim reportedly sustained minor injuries after resisting the attackers, who fled with the SUV within minutes.

Confirming the incident, a senior officer of the Lagos State Police Command said a full-scale manhunt has been launched for the suspects. The vehicle, identified by Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) 4JGFB4FB8SB274117, has also been placed on the state and national security watch list.

“The Command has activated joint patrols and intelligence operations to track the robbers. All exit routes from Victoria Island are under surveillance,” the officer said.

The stolen vehicle is described as a black metallic 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 with brown leather interior, factory-fitted tinted windows, and AMG alloy wheels.

The police have appealed to residents, car dealers, and mechanics to be on the lookout for the SUV and to report any sightings through the emergency hotlines 112 or 767, or at the nearest police station.

The robbery has rekindled security concerns among Victoria Island residents, who are urging authorities to intensify night patrols, improve street lighting, and enhance coordination between security agencies and private estate guards.

As of press time, investigations were ongoing, with police assuring that all efforts were being made to recover the vehicle and apprehend the culprits.