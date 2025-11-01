FCTA has met 90% of resident doctors’ demands – Official

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it has met 90 per cent of the demands made by resident doctors in its workforce, pending full implementation.

Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, Mandate Secretary, Health and Environment Services Secretariat, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Fasawe was reacting to claims by the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD-FCTA) that none of their demands had been met.

This was in spite of the suspension of their indefinite strike on Sept. 22, following the intervention of the Senate.

She explained that while most of the demands had been approved on paper, the remaining 10 per cent would be handled directly by the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike.

“I want to make it categorically clear that the Honourable Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, has approved 90 per cent of their demands, and this is verifiable.

“On paper, approval has been given to their requests, and I have the document with me. The remaining 10 per cent is left for the Minister to handle.

“It is a systemic process, and if it appears slow, it is due to government bureaucracy. However, with this renewed attention, we will follow up with the Minister to fast-track implementation,” she said.

Fasawe appealed to the doctors to exercise patience and formally communicate with the administration by sending a follow-up letter with reasonable timelines.

According to her, embarking on another strike will only hurt patients and further strain the FCT health system.

“The doctors themselves are not happy with incessant strikes. No one wants to see patients suffer or die. But strikes are not the best solution,” she added.

She acknowledged that doctors in Nigeria’s public health sector were not adequately remunerated but assured that the government was taking steps to address the situation.

According to her, the Federal Government is working hard to curb the ‘Japa’ syndrome by implementing reforms that will encourage health workers to remain in the country.

“Reforms in the health sector cannot be achieved overnight, but progress is being made gradually,” she said.

Fasawe also called on the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to formally write to the FCT Minister on its demand for an access road to its landed property at Mamusa North District, Sabon Lugbe.

