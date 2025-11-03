FCTA engages youths to lead fight against air pollution

As part of efforts to curb air pollution and promote environmental sustainability, the Health Services and Environment Secretariat (FCT) is mobilising young people, especially students in secondary and tertiary institutions, to take the lead in protecting the environment for future generations.

The initiative, convened by Ms Daniella Olayinka, a young Rotaractor (Rotaract Club of Omole Golden, District 9111) and behavioural advocate, will involve visits to schools and campuses across the FCT to educate students on environmental protection and the upcoming “Breathe Clean Air Abuja” project.

Declaring the youth-focused advocacy campaign open in Abuja on Monday, the Mandate Secretary, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, announced that the Secretariat is collaborating with Rotaract Clubs in the city, including the Rotaract Club of Abuja Maitama, Rotaract Club of Apo FCT, and Rotaract Club of Abuja Wuse II, along with other stakeholders, to sensitize young people on the dangers of air pollution and the importance of adopting clean energy solutions, with members of these clubs expected to join the outreach efforts to further expand the campaign’s reach and impact among young people.

“We recognise the critical role of young people as agents of change, especially on issues that affect our planet. That’s why we are partnering with the Education Secretariat and other stakeholders to ensure students are included in this important campaign,” Dr. Fasawe stated.

The campaign will employ interactive and creative approaches to engage the youth, including competitions, debates, poem recitations, talent hunts, social media challenges, and the formation of environmental clubs. These activities aim to inspire environmental responsibility, promote behavioral change, and encourage innovation among students. Incentives and prizes will also be given to outstanding participants to further motivate their involvement.

The campaign will focus on raising awareness about the dangers of charcoal and firewood stoves, encouraging the switch to cleaner cooking methods using Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), and promoting habits that protect the environment from pollution and hazardous substances.

The Breathe Clean Air Abuja project, scheduled for launch on November 13, is a flagship public-private partnership initiative under the FCTA. It aims to replace traditional firewood stoves with gas stoves and reach over 5,000 households across the six area councils of the FCT, particularly in underserved communities.

Speaking on behalf of the youth, Ms. Olayinka reaffirmed their readiness to support the Secretariat in spreading awareness and inspiring behavioral change. She highlighted key focus areas such as tree planting, carpooling, switching to LPG, avoiding open burning of refuse, and promoting the use of eco-friendly products.

The project’s theme, “Renewing Hope, One Household at a Time,” reflects FCTA’s commitment to building a healthier, cleaner, and more sustainable Abuja through youth-driven advocacy and community engagement.