FCTA begins new waste management regime Nov. 17

In a move to ensure a clean Federal Capital City and create order in the Federal Capital Territory’s sanitation system, the Federal Capital Territory Administration has announced that it would commence a new waste management regime from Monday, November 17, 2025.

This was revealed in a media briefing shortly after the FCT Executive Committee Meeting, held today and chaired by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Addressing journalists, the Coordinator of the Abuja Municipal Management Council, Chief Felix Amechi Obuah disclosed that the Executive Committee ratified and approved the memo for new contractors to provide waste collection and management services in the various locations of the FCT.

Chief Obuah explained that the approval also covered the procurement of basic treatment plants as well as the maintenance and operation of supervisory utility vehicles.

The AMMC boss, who lamented previous complaints about waste disposal in the FCT, expressed the hope that, with the new waste regime, residents should expect a cleaner Abuja.

Speaking also on waste disposal, Satellite Towns Development Department Department (STDD), Hon Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, said the Committee ratified the payment of a contract for the provision of emergency evacuation of waste from open dumps collection points, waterways, and streams in Dogon Gada community in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

He clarified that the sum of N111,913,176 (One Hundred and Eleven Million, Nine Hundred and Thirteen Thousand, One Hundred and Seventy-Six Naira) was released for the execution of the contract.

Also addressing the Press, the FCT Transportation Secretary, Hon. Chinedum Elechi announced the approval of funds for printing services for the Directorate of Road Transport Services. He added that approval has also been given for the operation and maintenance of 34 old traffic lights, as well as the installation of three new traffic lights within the Federal Capital City.

Earlier, Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, Hon Chidi Amadi, had reiterated the FCT Minister’s concern for environmental cleanliness in the FCT and his efforts towards making Abuja a world-class city.

He said, “The Minister is so much concerned especially with regard to the contract concerning waste management and he is very serious about it because it is related directly to the cleanliness of the city”.