FCTA begins enforcement actions on 1,095 revoked property titles 

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced enforcement actions on 1,095 revoked property titles in Asokoro, Maitama, Garki and Wuse districts of the capital city.

Mr Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Olayinka explained that the titles were revoked for non-payment of Ground Rent, Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) bill, penalty/violation fee and land use conversion fee.

He said that the enforcement followed the expiration of the 14-day grace period on Tuesday.

According to him, the owners had ignored series of public notices, from May to November by the FCTA in national dailies, online platforms and television stations.

He said that the notices specifically requested defaulters to either settled their financial obligations/liabilities or risked losing their titles.

“Based on the foregoing, the general public, particularly holders of property in the FCT are hereby notified that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike, has approved the commencement of enforcement actions on 1,095 properties in the territory for defaulting in various payments.

“This contravenes the provisions of Section 28, Subsections 5(a) and (b) of the Land Use Act and also the terms and conditions of grant of the respective Rights of Occupancy.

“Following the expiration of the final 14-day grace period, the FCT Administration will carry out enforcement actions on 835 properties for defaulting in payment of Ground Rent and 260 properties for defaulting in payment of Violation Fee and Land Use Conversion Fee,” Olayinka said.