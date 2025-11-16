FCT NCoS debunks claims of neglecting female inmates’ menstrual care

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has dismissed reports alleging that female inmates across the country are being deprived of menstrual care, describing the claims as false, misleading, and inconsistent with ongoing operational practices.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Adamu Samson Duza, said the Service remains fully compliant with its mandate and international best practices. According to him, sanitary pads and hygiene kits are supplied monthly to all female inmates at no cost, with each distribution properly recorded in the inmates’ welfare registers.

Duza added that all custodial centres operate designated healthcare units staffed by qualified nurses and doctors who attend to female inmates’ medical needs, including issues related to menstruation. He said the units provide free consultations, medications, and referrals to neighbouring hospitals whenever additional care is required.

He further noted that the NCoS continues to receive support from development partners, civil society groups and faith-based organisations that routinely donate sanitary products and conduct menstrual-hygiene awareness programmes. A recent donation of sanitary pads from the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), he said, was one of many interventions reflecting a shared commitment to inmate welfare.

Reaffirming the Command’s dedication to the dignity and humane treatment of those in custody, Duza stressed that NCoS operations remain aligned with the Nigerian Constitution, the UN Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (the Nelson Mandela Rules), and other global correctional standards.