Fayose congratulates PDP New National Chairman, urges him to unite party

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has congratulated the new Acting National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman.

Fayose, who urged the new national chairman to urgently bring peace and unity to the party, said there was no better time to have a new direction for the party than now.

Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammed, who is also the Sadaunan Takushara, emerged Acting National Chairman of the PDP, owing to the suspension of the Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum.

Reacting to the emergence of Abdulrahman Mohammed, Fayose said the PDP was in dire need of a new direction and the new Acting National Chairman should step in immediately to provide it.

“I congratulate the new chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman. I urge him to unite the party and restore confidence in its members.

“Most importantly, he should look into the shenanigans and injustice done in States like Ekiti and others with a view to correcting them in accordance with the party constitution and existing court pronouncements.

“He should also be a team player and ensure the emergence of a new National Working Committee through a valid National Convention, which should be done immediately after outstanding congresses are held in states and zones, and those done against court judgements are revisited,” Fayose said.