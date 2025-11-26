Father dies of heart attack after abduction of 3 children in Niger – CAN chairman

Hayab

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the Northern Region and the FCT, Rev. John Hayab, has said that a parent passed away after suffering a heart attack triggered by the abduction of his three children from St Mary’s Catholic School in Niger State.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE News on Tuesday, Hayab detailed the emotional turmoil affecting families whose children were seized in recent attacks across Kebbi, Kwara and Niger states.

He explained that the deceased, identified only as Mr Anthony, could not cope with the shock of losing his children to kidnappers.

“People want to see concrete action. Imagine a mother or a father whose daughter… one of the parents (Mr Anthony) of these girls picked in the school, died yesterday of a heart attack because three of his children are victims,” he said.

Hayab continued, “People don’t understand that when you tell it as it is, you’re not speaking against anybody; you are only trying to state the problem.

“The pains and the trauma are still very fresh. We tried speaking to the parents today, and they were scared of speaking to us.”

Recounting discussions with church leaders in Kontagora, Hayab lamented the psychological burden on parents. “It was a very sad thing. You can imagine a man in shock because three children… he would not know what to explain, what is happening to them,” he said.

“People don’t understand this. These children have not slept, they have not bathed, and their parents cannot even explain where they are.”

Hayab also cited accounts from local residents indicating an absence of visible security deployment, insisting Nigerians want action rather than official statements.

“The onus is now on the Nigerian security agencies to ensure that we don’t speak about this on television. People want to see concrete action,” he said.

He revealed that about 50 senior students managed to find their way home after escaping into the bush during the attack, but more than 265 children—mostly between ages nine and 14—remain missing.

On November 23, the CAN chairman in Niger State confirmed that 50 abducted pupils had escaped and reunited with their families.

Hayab welcomed the news that 24 schoolgirls from Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, in Danko-Wasagu LGA of Kebbi State had been freed, although he warned that the wider situation has left families traumatised and exposed systemic lapses in the country’s security architecture.