Family seeks Govt intervention over death of Nigerian engineer in Myanmar

By Joseph Erunke

The Okeadu family of Imo State has appealed to the Federal Government to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported death of their son, Obinna Okeadu, in Myanmar.

Obinna, a 33-year-old engineer from Mbano, was said to have travelled to Myanmar in August after being offered what he believed was a factory job. According to the family, they later received information suggesting that the job offer may not have been genuine.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja at the weekend, Obinna’s elder brother, Mr. Okechukwu Okeadu, said the family lost contact with him shortly after his arrival. He explained that the family has since received unconfirmed accounts from individuals who claim to have been in contact with Nigerians abroad, alleging that Obinna may have been held in poor conditions.

“We were told by someone who claimed to be at the same location that he was unable to communicate freely,” Okechukwu said, adding that the family has not received any official confirmation of Obinna’s status or wellbeing.

He noted that one of the messages the family received suggested Obinna might have died, but stressed that they have yet to see his body or obtain any documentation from authorities in Myanmar.

“We are simply asking for clarity,” the family said. “We want to know what happened to our son, and we are asking the Nigerian government to help us get answers.”

The family also appealed to the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), and international humanitarian agencies to look into the situation. They expressed concern that other Nigerians may also be in vulnerable conditions abroad and could require assistance.

“This is not just about Obinna,” the family said. “We hope that whatever investigation is carried out will help protect others who might be in similar situations.”

Nigerian authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the matter.