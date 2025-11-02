Family of late businessman faults wife’s suicide claim

By Efe Onodjae

The family of the late Ondo-born politician and businessman, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, has dismissed a purported claim by one of his wives, Mrs Christianah Akingboye, that the deceased took his own life, describing the statement as misleading and a ploy to divert attention from the ongoing police investigation.

In a statement issued in Lagos by Pastor Akinyele Akingboye on behalf of the family, the Akingboye family expressed shock over what it termed “a calculated attempt to manipulate public opinion and obstruct the investigation into the mysterious death” of the politician, who died on September 3, 2025.

According to the statement, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Moshood Jimoh, had earlier informed the family that the post-mortem report on the deceased was still in police custody and would not be released until investigations were concluded.

The family, therefore, questioned the source of Christianah’s version of the report, wondering how she came about her claim that her husband committed suicide.

It was further disclosed that the Commissioner of Police had withdrawn the case file from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, and set up a five-member investigative panel following bribery allegations made by Christianah against a Deputy Commissioner of Police and the deceased’s first son.

“Even though she could not substantiate the allegations, the family welcomes the new panel constituted by the Commissioner of Police,” the statement read.

The family, however, insisted that all earlier statements obtained from Christianah, her children, and domestic staff at both SCID Panti and Ajah Police Station must remain unaltered.

They also confirmed that after the post-mortem was conducted, fresh statements were again taken by the Investigating Police Officer (IPO), CSP Sunday Cirma, from Christianah and other witnesses.

The family further drew attention to CCTV footage allegedly capturing movements within the deceased’s premises at odd hours.

The Akingboye family also demanded a full probe into the reported withdrawal of over ₦200 million from the deceased’s bank account while his body was still in the hospital morgue.

“Was he killed because of money?” the statement queried, describing the suspicious withdrawal as a “deeply troubling development that requires urgent clarification.”

The family further cautioned that any medical report based solely on information provided by Christianah without independent verification could not stand the evidential test required under investigative procedure.

They, therefore, called on the police panel to ensure utmost transparency, evidential integrity, and professionalism in handling the case.

“All witness statements, financial records, medical reports, and digital exhibits must be properly logged, examined, and cross-verified before any conclusion is reached,” the family declared.

Efforts to reach the command spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi proved abortive. An sms message sent to her mobile phone was not responded to as at time of filing this report