Family demands justice as Nigerian man dies in ‘death camp’

By Joseph Erunke

The Okeadu family of Imo State has cried out for justice over the gruesome death of their son, Obinna Okeadu, who allegedly died in a notorious job scam and slave camp operating between Thailand and Myanmar, where dozens of Nigerians are feared trapped.

The grieving family is urging the Federal Government of Nigeria to urgently investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the 33-year-old engineer from Mbano and to rescue other Nigerians reportedly detained in the same underground facility.

According to family accounts, the so-called recruitment centre — previously expelled from Nigeria for fraudulent activities — relocated to Myanmar, where it continued to lure unsuspecting victims with promises of high-paying factory jobs. Upon arrival, victims allegedly have their passports seized and are forced into cyber-fraud and hard labour under inhumane conditions.

Sources claimed that those who fail to meet unrealistic targets are tortured, sold to other camps, or have their organs harvested to “recover the employer’s investment,” including airfare.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja at the weekend, Mr. Okechukwu Okeadu, the deceased’s elder brother, said Obinna travelled to Myanmar in August after being offered a factory job by the syndicate. Unknown to him, it was part of a human trafficking network.

“Once he got there, his documents were confiscated, and he was locked in an underground room with hundreds of other victims. They were not allowed to make or receive calls,” Okechukwu recounted with grief.

He said the family received a distress message from another Nigerian still trapped in the camp, alleging that Obinna was injected with a toxic substance.

and beaten to death after he complained of exhaustion. “We were told that he was tortured until he urinated blood. Some even suspect his organs were removed,” he added.

The family said they have not been officially informed about Obinna’s fate. “We just want to see our son’s body — dead or alive. We need the government to step in and bring those responsible to justice,” they pleaded.