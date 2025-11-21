Fake doctor sexually assaults, defrauds woman in Ogun

CSP Omolola Odutola, Ogun Police PPRO

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 28-year-old man, identified as Victor Cletus, for allegedly defrauding and sexually assaulting a young woman under the guise of being a medical doctor.

It was gathered that the suspect, who pretended to be a surgeon, is actually a cleaner at Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State.

According to the victim, Cletus contacted her on Snapchat, and believing his fabricated credentials, she confided in him about a medical concern involving a lump in her right breast.

The suspect allegedly demanded an unspecified amount of money as a supposed operation fee and deceitfully instructed her to meet him for a surgical procedure on Tuesday. ‎

Instead of offering medical help, he sexually abused her, stole money from her Opay account, and continuously demanded sexual intimacy without performing any medical procedure.

Confirming the incident, the police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, in a statement she made available to newsmen, said the arrest followed a report lodged by the victim.

Odutola added that the suspect is being investigated and will be prosecuted accordingly.

She said, “The arrest followed a distressing report lodged by the victim, who narrated how the suspect contacted her on Snapchat and falsely presented himself as a surgeon at Babcock University Teaching Hospital. Believing his fabricated credentials, she confided in him about a medical concern involving a lump in her right breast.

“Taking advantage of her vulnerability, the suspect fraudulently demanded an unspecified amount of money as a supposed operation fee and deceitfully instructed her to meet him for a surgical procedure on 18/11/2025. Instead of offering any medical help, he sexually abused her and also stole money from her Opay account.”

Odutola warned members of the public, especially young women, to exercise caution on social media platforms, where criminals disguise themselves with false identities to lure, manipulate, and extort innocent persons.

The State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, while condemning the heinous act, warned online predators and criminal impostors that the Command will not tolerate any form of exploitation, deception, or sexual violence against women.