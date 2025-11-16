Expulsion: Turnah  faults  PDP reports, reaffirms loyalty to Wike 

Nyesom Wike

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Zonal Secretary, South- South of the Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP, and caretaker Chairman of Bayelsa State PDP, Hon George Turnah, has faulted the report of his expulsion from the party.

Turnah, in a statement by his Media Assistant, Kelvin Egbo, urged members of the public to disregard news of his expulsion announced at the “social gathering in Ibadan.”

Turnah noted that the PDP has not held another national convention aside from the one held in 2022 to elect the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, stressing that the PDP constitution has provisions to deal with disciplinary issues.

He said: ‘’It is nothing more than a pitiful display of desperation from certain political opportunists and mischief-makers within the Party. Such claims hold no merit and can be dismissed as “good radiance to bad rubbish.

‘’It should be noted that there has not been any legitimate PDP National Convention held anywhere in Nigeria since the last one conducted in 2022, which was for the purpose of nominating the Party’s Presidential candidate for the 2023 Presidential elections. Moreover, the PDP’s Constitution clearly and unambiguously outlines offences and the corresponding disciplinary procedures to be followed, ensuring the right to a fair hearing as a prerequisite for any disciplinary action.”

Turnah, who insisted that he remains a bonafide member and a duly elected official of the PDP with ‘’unwavering commitment to its ideals’’ declared that his loyalty to the national leader of the party and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, remains ‘’steadfast’’ and ‘’unshakeable.’’