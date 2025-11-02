Experts task SMEs, entrepreneurs on collaboration for business success

L-R: Ismail Olasunkanmi, CEO, Deveote; Niyi Adesanya, CEO, FifthGear Plus; Bright ‘UK’ Ukwenga, Principal Consultant, SixthSense Leadership; Samantha Ifezulike, Head of Operations, Jobberman Nigeria; Abayomi Molehin, Group Chief Strategy Officer, Continental Reinsurance; and Ademola Aderibigbe, Chief Innovation Officer, Lalaa Consulting at the Business Leaders Roundtable organized by SixthSense Leadership at Four Points by Sheraton on Friday, 24 October 2025.

By Moses Nosike

Experts in different sectors of the Nigerian economy have tasked SMEs, entrepreneurs, business leaders on collaboration, strategy, focus and flexibility for result-oriented, business success, while harnessing the use of AI for global competitiveness. The experts gave the charge at the maiden edition of SixthSense Leadership roundtable with the theme, “Surviving and Thriving in the Next Decade: People, Technology and Strategy System”, held in Lagos.

Principal Consultant/Convener, SixthSense Leadership Consulting, Bright ‘UK’ Ukwenga, while addressing his audience, said, “In business, leadership is the most important factor of production, but whereas it takes one leader to start a business, it takes multiple leaders to scale it. Hence, the need for organizations to prioritize leadership development which research has consistently shown to boost business performance.”

According to Ukwenga, “Businesses are critical to the prosperity of the economy of our nation and its people, hence this roundtable. Again, since business leaders carry enormous responsibility especially when you consider the risks and forces of uncertainties associated with doing business in Nigeria and Africa, so we are providing them with insights and tools to cut through the complexities, lead with clarity and confidence, and ensure organizational growth and sustainability.”

Similarly, Head of Operation, Jobberman Nigeria, Sub-Sahara Africa, Samantha Ifezulike, said, “In this conference, I want people to know that talent and employees are your greatest assets, and it is important that you attract the right talent, develop them within your organisation for profitability and sustainability for your business. Again, there is need to nurture them, engaging, training and mentoring them, and ensure that they have the right skill set to be able to help grow your business”.

In the same vein, Chief Strategy and Business Transformation Officer, Continental Reinsurance, Abayomi Molehin, said, “My key message is to simplify strategy and take away something over-complicated. In my lecture, I defined what strategy is, which is really how do I go from where I’m to where I want to be, depending on the resources, skill set and capabilities that I have. Strategy simplified can actually help your business grow”.

Molehin said, “Anytime entrepreneurs, CEOs get that, they can of course look at what competitors are doing, but they should not get distracted by that because cutting and pasting what someone else is doing may not necessarily be the best way to the destination you have set for yourself. In fact, sometimes, what the person is doing or the business he is doing is particularly tailored towards getting to where they had aspired to, which may be different from what you have aspired as a business to get to”.

“However, there is also need for analysis on the market where you operate, the external environment, looking inward as a business where you are so far, where are your strengths, weaknesses, and what do you need to do about them. Make sure you don’t have too many initiatives, otherwise you will have many things you want to do, and end up doing nothing”.