Ex-Militant Leader to Trump: Nigeria enjoys religious tolerance

By Tunde Oso

Ex-militant leader and Mayor of Urhoboland, His Excellency Eshanekpe Israel, popularly known as Akpodoro, has defended the Federal Government of Nigeria following the United States’ designation of the country as a “Country of Particular Concern” under the administration of Donald Trump.

In a statement issued in Abuja at the weekend, Akpodoro described the U.S. action as “hasty and without due diligence,” insisting that insecurity in Nigeria has no religious undertone. According to him, portraying the situation in religious colours “questions the motives behind the designation.”

He said the Trump administration relied on misinformation and blackmail allegedly sponsored by opposition politicians. The Mayor maintained that Nigeria remains a democracy built on constitutional guarantees of religious freedom, noting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu engages Christian and Muslim leaders equally while sustaining efforts against insecurity affecting citizens across all faiths and regions.

“Nigeria is a religiously plural society where faith diversity remains a pillar of unity,” he stated.

Akpodoro argued that conflicts across various regions affect members of all major religions, adding that it was unjust to tag the situation as one-sided. He questioned whether Christians killed by ethnic militias in South-East Nigeria were included in the U.S. profiling that led to the designation.

The Mayor also noted that Muslims in the northern part of the country have suffered years of banditry and insurgency, with government working to curb Boko Haram and other extremist groups. He said farmers–herders clashes in the predominantly Muslim North should not be interpreted as religious intolerance.

He urged the Trump administration to thoroughly review the allegations, accusing some Nigerian politicians who lost power of fueling narratives that led to what he called the “embarrassing and politically motivated” classification.

Responding to reports from the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) and other bodies, Akpodoro said the claims that Christians are being specifically targeted are misplaced and unfair.

While acknowledging legitimate concerns about governance and state protection of all faith communities, he stressed that the U.S. statement exaggerates Nigeria’s situation. He added that religious freedom must be backed by concrete action and a commitment to safeguarding human lives.

Akpodoro commended the Tinubu administration for its progress in reducing violent extremism and urged the U.S. and its allies to support Nigeria rather than deepen divisions with “lopsided proclamations.”

He called on Nigerians to remain steadfast and support President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, expressing optimism about the country’s socio-economic reforms and future prospects.