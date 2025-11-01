Etta JoMaria bags ‘Young Achiever of the Year’ award at MVAA

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigerian actress, storyteller, and social advocate Etta JoMaria has won the ‘Young Achiever of the Year Award’ at the Music Video Africa Awards (MVAA). This recognition marks a major milestone in her rising career, solidifying her position as one of Africa’s most promising creative voices.

Etta, a four-time Best Actress nominee and Women Economic Forum honour recipient, is known for her compelling performances in projects like ‘Cheta M’, ‘Gold Coast Lounge’, ‘Slum King’, ‘Glass House’, and ‘The Waiting Song’. Her recent projects include ‘Grind’ Season 2 on Prime Video and ‘The Low Priest’ on Africa Magic Showcase. She expressed her excitement at the award, saying it celebrates African stories and young creatives bringing them to life. She continues to champion stories reflecting Africa’s strength, diversity, and resilience, positioning herself as a vital voice shaping African cinema. “Every time I step in front of the camera, I carry the voices, dreams, and spirit of my generation. I’m grateful to the MVAA for shining light on what we do,” she said.

The Music Video Africa Awards recognizes excellence in African movie and music video industries, advancing the growth and influence of Africa’s visual arts. “My mission is simple,” Etta added. “To tell stories that heal, empower, and remind us of who we are. Africa is rich in narratives, and I’m just one of many voices determined to share them with the world,” she added.