Esther Okoronkwo absent as CAF unveils finalists for Women’s Player of the Year

Super Falcons

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the finalists for its 2025 Women’s Player of the Year award, with Nigeria’s Esther Okoronkwo notably absent from the list.

The three players shortlisted for the prestigious award are Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria), Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco), and Sanna Mssoudy (Morocco), highlighting the competitive talent across the continent.

Ajibade had an outstanding run at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), being voted Woman of the Match in three of the Falcons’ six games, helping Nigeria secure their 10th WAFCON title. She was also named the Best Player of the competition.

Meanwhile, Okoronkwo was instrumental throughout the tournament, scoring two goals and providing four assists, and she was named Woman of the Match in the final, where she scored and provided an assist. Despite her impact, she was not included among the CAF finalists, a decision that has sparked discussion among fans and analysts.

In the goalkeeping category, CAF revealed the finalists as Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco), Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria), and Andile Dlamini (South Africa).

CAF’s annual awards celebrate the best performances in African football, recognizing players’ contributions at both domestic and international levels. The winners are set to be announced during the CAF Awards ceremony later this year.

Vanguard News