Era of impunity in PDP has gone, says new chairman Turaki

By Adeola Badru

The newly elected National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, has declared that the era of impunity within the party has ended, promising a renewed commitment to internal discipline and a return of the party to its grassroots owners.

Turaki, a former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, emerged chairman on Saturday at the PDP’s national convention held at the Adamasingba Stadium in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, where he secured 1,516 votes.

In his acceptance remarks, Turaki said he fully understood the enormity of the responsibility placed on his shoulders and those of the newly constituted National Working Committee, adding that the mandate entrusted to them must be carried faithfully to Nigerians.

He said the new leadership would soon unveil its guiding principles and operational framework, stressing that the committee would begin work immediately.

“The cross you have given us means that you watch us also take it to the Nigerian people, and that we shall do.”

“We are not under any illusion that the task placed on us is a simple one. Our party is at a crossroads now, but we are up to the task; we are up to the challenge.”

“Very soon, we shall be rolling out what our guiding principles will be and the modus operandi for achieving them. When we do that, we shall be hitting the ground running from day one.”

Turaki emphasised that the PDP remained the only political party in the country that had retained its original identity since inception.

He attributed this to the party’s roots among ordinary Nigerians and its resilience over the years.

“Today, as I talk to you, the only political party that has retained its name is the Peoples Democratic Party. This has been possible because this is the party of the Nigerian people. Make no mistake about it; we are returning the party to you, the people,” he said.

The new chairman assured party faithful that a fresh chapter had begun, one defined by accountability, unity, and a renewed sense of purpose as the PDP positions itself for future electoral battles.