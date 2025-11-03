Equality, fairness, Justice, panacea for national unity – Sowore declares

—- Faults Kanu’s detention without clear definition of alleged crime

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore, has declared that equality, fairness and justice are panacea for national unity.

Sowore, said that the country cannot continue to pretend to be one nation while some citizens are treated as second-class.

Speaking in Akure, the Ondo state capital, the activist,said that ” no nation built on oppression and inequality can genuinely claim to be united, condemning what he described as “systemic hypocrisy” in Nigeria’s treatment of ethnic groups.

He said “We cannot have unity without justice, We cannot say we need unity when some people are treated as superior and others as inferior.

“We cannot have unity in a country where someone’s business is demolished simply because the government dislikes his ethnicity.

“We cannot have unity in a country where terrorists are treated better than freedom fighters. I am talking directly about Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and others who struggle for the freedom of their people.

“There is no crime in demanding justice or self-determination. Nigeria was not created by Nigerians, but by the British. So, if we must continue as one nation, we must respect everyone who calls himself a Nigerian.”

On the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, he faulted the Federal Government for detaining him for over five years without a clear definition of his alleged crimes.

Sowore said ” We cannot keep a man in prison using legal technicalities to justify injustice. What is his crime? For five years, nobody can define it. That is why I have been at the forefront of the Free Nnamdi Kanu Movement.

” I’m not doing it for politics. In fact, if I wanted to play politics, I wouldn’t be defending someone many in power consider an enemy. But I am not that kind of politician. I stand for justice, truth, and fairness.”

The activist also criticized Nigeria’s political class for ignoring the cries of the masses until foreign powers begin to embarrass them on the global stage.

According to him “Outsiders are now telling us what is wrong with us. Donald Trump is now making Nigerian leaders sit up. But we have been asking them to sit up for years, nobody listened.

He however, cautioned Nigerian leaders against inviting foreign countries to intervene in Nigeria’s affairs, warning that such moves would only worsen the situation.

“Nobody should call America to invade Nigeria. America has never invaded any country and left it better. Let us fix our country by ourselves.

” Let us make Nigeria work for everybody so that we can all prosper together as a united people.”

The activist commended the Igbo community in Ondo for their resilience, innovation, and contribution to the state’s economic development but lamented the persistent injustice and discrimination faced by some ethnic groups in Nigeria.

Earlier in his welcome address, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Ondo State, Onyeoma Chris Ezea, lauded the Igbo community for their unity and enterprise, noting that their contributions are essential to the growth of Ondo’s economy.

Ezea said that the Igbo community has played a vital role in the economic development of Ondo State through enterprise, innovation, and resilience.

According to him “The economy of this state cannot stand without the contribution of the Igbos. From Akure to Okitipupa, Owo to Ondo town, our people are deeply involved in commerce, real estate, and industrial development. We are partners in progress,”

Ezea called for continued cooperation between the Igbo community and the state government, commending Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for appointing three Igbo sons into his cabinet, a move he described as “a demonstration of inclusivity and fair representation.”

He also appealed to the Bank of Industry (BoI) to provide accessible loans for Igbo traders in the state, stressing that such support would expand small and medium-scale enterprises that drive the local economy.

The President General urged members to contribute toward the completion of the ultra-modern Ohanaeze community hall, a project he described as a symbol of unity and legacy.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, (Sir) Amb. Gregory Ilohega, while speaking on the construction of the hall said, “this project represents our collective pride and must be completed to serve as a home for future generations,”

The event, which doubled as a fundraiser for the hall project, featured colourful cultural displays, award presentations, traditional dances, and prayers for peace and prosperity in Nigeria.

Dignitaries in attendance include community leaders, politicians, business executives, and representatives of the Yoruba and Hausa communities.