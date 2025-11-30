EPL: We were better than Arsenal – Chelsea coach Maresca after 1-1 draw

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance after a 1-1 draw against Premier League leaders Arsenal, insisting that his side were the superior team for much of the match.

Maresca highlighted Chelsea’s dominance in the opening 35 minutes, noting that their high pressing in Arsenal’s half caused the Gunners to struggle and frequently exposed them to attacking threats.

The match took a dramatic turn in the 38th minute when Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo was shown a red card for a tackle on Mikel Merino. Despite being reduced to ten men, Chelsea restricted Arsenal to just eight shots—their lowest total in a single Premier League match this season.

Arsenal enjoyed more possession in the second half, taking advantage of their numerical superiority, but Chelsea continued to push for a winning goal and came close on several occasions.

Trevoh Chalobah had given Chelsea the lead earlier in the match, raising hopes for a potential upset against the league leaders.

Reflecting on the result, Maresca said, “I think sometimes you have to be happy even with one point. For sure, the target was to win the game. Again, 11 vs 11, I think we were better than them. We managed the game, controlled the game, didn’t concede chances. The red card changed the dynamic but the way the players dealt with that was fantastic.”

Maresca also praised the determination and effort of his players, particularly given Arsenal’s standing as the top team in both the Premier League and the Champions League. “When it was 11 vs 11, we were better than them. Ten men changed the dynamic but the effort from the players was outstanding,” he said.

Several Chelsea players stood out during the contest, notably goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and midfielder Reece James. Sanchez produced crucial saves while commanding his area, and James delivered a strong all-action performance in midfield.

“Robert was very good. When you are with ten players against Arsenal, for sure if you want some point or win the game you need some special performances, like Robert’s and Reece’s. We are very happy with Robert’s performance. Reece’s performances have been top,” Maresca added.

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