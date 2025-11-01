EPL: Arsenal cruise against Burnley as Man Utd held

Nottingham Forest’s Belgian goalkeeper #26 Matz Sels punches the ball clear during the English Premier League football match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at The City Ground in Nottingham, central England, on November 1, 2025. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)

Arsenal brushed Burnley aside 2-0 on Saturday to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League as struggling Nottingham Forest held in-form Manchester United to a 2-2 draw.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have won five league games in a row to position themselves as firm favourites to end their painful two-decade wait to be crowned English champions.

Viktor Gyokeres headed Arsenal ahead following a Declan Rice corner in the first half at Turf Moor for his first league goal since mid-September — yet more joy for the set-piece specialists.

England midfielder Rice himself headed home to double the visitors’ lead in the 35th minute and put them in total control.

Arsenal, who have now won nine games in a row in all competitions, have enviable options in attack but their team is built on a rock-solid defence that has conceded just three league goals in 10 games this season.

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United, seeking their fourth straight league win, appeared set to climb to second in the table when leading 1-0 at the City Ground courtesy of Casemiro’s first-half opener.

But Forest, who had not scored a league goal since September 20, roared back after the break as their confidence flooded back.

Morgan Gibbs-White headed the home side level in the 48th minute before Nicolo Savona tapped in just two minutes later to complete a dramatic turnaround.

But Amad Diallo levelled with a sweet volley in the 81st minute to rescue a point for United, who have been much improved in recent weeks after a poor start to the season.

Forest, who last month appointed Sean Dyche as manager to replace the sacked Ange Postecoglou, remain in the relegation zone, four points behind 17th-placed Burnley.

Rock-bottom Wolves are an alarming eight points from safety after a miserable 3-0 defeat against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Ryan Sessegnon put the visitors ahead early and Wolves were reduced to 10 men when Emmanuel Agbadou was dismissed later in the first half.

Harry Wilson doubled Fulham’s lead in the 62nd minute and an own goal from Yerson Mosquera completed the misery for Wolves.

Crystal Palace won for the first time in four league games, courtesy of a header from Jean-Philippe Mateta and an own goal from Brentford’s Nathan Collins, which made it 2-0.

The evergreen Danny Welbeck netted his sixth Premier League goal of the season and there were also two for Diego Gomez as Brighton pummelled Leeds 3-0.

Tottenham host London rivals Chelsea in the early evening kick-off with the chance to climb to second in the table.

Champions Liverpool host Aston Villa in the late kick-off, desperate to end a four-match losing streak that has derailed their title defence.

Arne Slot’s men were 12 points clear of Unai Emery’s Villa at the end of September but the teams are now level on 15 points in mid-table.

Bournemouth, who started Saturday second in the Premier League, travel to face Manchester City on Sunday.