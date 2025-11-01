Endometriosis: ESIA empowers 2,000 school girls in Kosofe LGA

By Sola Ogundipe

EndoSurvivors International Foundation (ESIF) has flagged off the 2025 edition of its flagship initiative, the FreePeriods Campaign, aimed at promoting menstrual well-being among 2,000 adolescent girls in 10 secondary schools in Kosofe LGA in Lagos State.

The campaign is a school-based outreach programme designed to educate young girls about menstruation, menstrual hygiene, and to distribute free sanitary pads to alleviate period poverty.

The Founder/Executive Director ESIF, Mrs Olivia Nwankudu said the campaign will run for five weeks from September 25 through October 29, 2025.

“Our school outreaches approved by the Lagos State Ministry of Education and Lagos State Ministry of Health, will empower at least 2,000 senior high school students across 10 secondary schools in Kosofe LGA.

Now in its sixth year, she said the goal of the campaign is to provide free menstrual hygiene supplies to schoolgirls and educate them on what a normal period should look or feel like.

“Adequate menstrual health awareness will foster early detection of reproductive health issues like endometriosis, a disease where tissue similar to the endometrial lining grows outside the uterus, causing debilitating symptoms like painful periods and chronic pelvic pain.

The condition is estimated to affect 1 in 10 women; yet it is largely underdiagnosed globally, as it takes an average of 7-10years for women to get a correct diagnosis. This targeted campaign towards young school girls will tackle the problem of late diagnosis of the condition in Nigeria.

“Our goal is to ensure that every girl understands her menstrual health and feels empowered to manage it with dignity. Beyond providing sanitary pads, we are equipping girls with the knowledge to recognise symptoms of reproductive health issues like endometriosis, so they can seek timely help.”

“During these school outreaches, we will lead interactive sessions with students to teach girls how to recognise the symptoms of endometriosis and ask for help, demonstrate proper menstrual hygiene practices, and distribute free sanitary pads – to promote menstrual wellbeing and alleviate period poverty.”

The benefiting schools include: Mende Senior High School, Maryland, Labeo Comprehensive College, Ifako Gbagada, Ikosi Senior High School, Ikosi and Alapere Comprehensive High School.

Others are Kosofe Senior College and Muslim Senior College, Oworoshoki.

Aiyedere Ajibola Snr. Grammar School, Ketu, Eva Adelaja Snr Girls Grammar School, Bariga, Angus Senior Memorial High School, Somolu, and Gbagada Senior Grammar School are also included.

Nwankudu explained that ESIF’s mission is to reduce the burden of endometriosis in Nigeria through awareness, education, research, advocacy, and patient support, while tackling period poverty.

“The FreePeriods campaign is part of our commitment to challenge the silence, stigma, and misinformation surrounding endometriosis and menstrual health in Nigeria; as empowering young girls with adequate information will encourage timely health-seeking behaviours.

Endometriosis – a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside it – causes debilitating symptoms such as painful periods and chronic pelvic pain. The condition affects an estimated 1 in 10 women worldwide, yet remains largely underdiagnosed, with most women waiting 7-10 years before receiving a correct diagnosis. By targeting young girls early, ESIF hopes to tackle the challenge of delayed diagnosis in Nigeria.

Through the campaign, ESIF will conduct interactive school sessions that will teach students how to recognize the symptoms of endometriosis and ask for help, demonstrate proper menstrual hygiene practices, and distribute free sanitary pads to reduce the impact of period poverty.

“We are committed to breaking the silence, stigma, and misinformation surrounding menstrual health and endometriosis in Nigeria. Empowering young girls with accurate information is key to encouraging timely health-seeking behaviour and safeguarding their future well-being.”