End carnage in North East, YOWICAN tells FG

…Says Trump’s Concern for Nigeria Is a Wake-Up Call

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), North East Chapter, has urged the Federal Government to bring an end to the persistent carnage in the region, insisting that the people have endured enough suffering.

Speaking at the weekend during the maiden North East convention of YOWICAN in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, the National Secretary of the group, Elijah Bako, also said President Donald Trump’s recent comments on insecurity in Nigeria should serve as a wake-up call to all levels of government.

According to him, “As one of the regions most affected by insecurity, displacement, violence, and systemic challenges, the North East speaks with a voice of sorrow yet hope.

“We call on government at all levels—federal, state, and local—to urgently and responsibly address these matters with honesty and commitment.

“Our people have suffered enough. Our communities need healing, restoration, and meaningful intervention.”

Bako stressed that regardless of varying opinions on targeted killings in different parts of the country, YOWICAN’s message to government remains firm: all forms of killings must be tackled decisively.

He said the concern raised by President Donald Trump once again draws global attention to Nigeria’s ongoing security challenges, adding, “Any attempt to downplay or distort this truth is a product of media misrepresentation.

“While some individuals may hold contrary opinions—many of whom do not reside in communities facing these realities daily—we who live here cannot mortgage our faith, voice, or conscience for temporary gain or political convenience.

“We owe the truth to God, to ourselves, and to the generations coming after us.”

He further appealed to parents and the wider Christian community, urging them not to remain silent.

“To our parents and the entire Christian community, the time to speak is now. Your voice is the foundation upon which we will build our future. If you remain silent in times like these, you risk silencing the voice and faith of the next generation,” he said.