Emerging talent, Kerosene Level, drops new single, shares journey into music

By Jones Omena

Fast-rising music talent, Kerosene Level, says his entry into the music industry began as a personal coping mechanism before transforming into a full creative pursuit aimed at purpose and fulfilment.

Speaking with pressmen at a press conference, the artiste revealed that music originally served as a form of emotional release during a challenging period of his life.

He said:, “It started as a means of release for me. I needed to start journaling to stay sane, but writing long entries felt boring. Turning my thoughts into songs worked better.”

According to him, what began as a therapeutic routine soon evolved into a passion, giving him direction and motivation.

“Doing something that makes me happy and gives me a sense of purpose keeps me going,” he added.

The artiste, who describes his creative process as spontaneous and experimental, said he thrives on making music in real time rather than over-planning.

“I believe the best sounds are made on the spot, unplanned. I prefer getting in the studio, vibing to a beat, and seeing what happens.”

Kerosene Level noted that his journey has come with challenges, from finding suitable production support to refining his sound. However, he identified perfectionism as one of the biggest obstacles for emerging artistes.

“You’ll always feel like a song can be better. If you let that mindset take over, you might never release anything. You have to know when to stop tweaking and let the music live,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of collaboration in the creative process, stating that music thrives through teamwork.

“To make music is to collaborate. I’ve worked with producers and artistes, writing, doing backup vocals. It’s a joy to meet people who share this gift.”

On his musical influences, he cited Burna Boy as a major source of inspiration, alongside J. Cole, 2Baba, and ace producer Sarz.

Kerosene Level recently released a new single titled I Wan Know, which he described as one of his proudest works to date. He hinted at another project scheduled for the festive season.

“I don’t want to spoil it, but I think it’s a great song. Just listen to I Wan Know and you’ll understand where I’m headed,” he said.

The artiste urged fans to continue supporting his music and career journey.

“My people, support, support, support. Stream, share, like. God no go shame us,” he appealed.