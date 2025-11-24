Ember-Month Safety: Police ban sale, use of firecrackers in Abuja

By Kingsley Omonobi

Ahead of the festive season, the FCT Police Command has banned the sale and use of firecrackers and other unauthorized pyrotechnics as part of security measures to prevent kidnapping, robbery, and other crimes.

Spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh said the Commissioner of Police, CP Miller Dantawaye, advised residents to refrain from purchasing, selling, or using firecrackers and explosives.

“Firecrackers pose serious safety hazards, including injuries, fire outbreaks, and widespread panic. They also create opportunities for criminals to mask unlawful activities and disrupt public peace, putting vulnerable members of the community at risk,” she stated.

Adeh emphasized that police operatives have been directed to enforce the ban, arrest violators, and prosecute offenders. The public is urged to remain vigilant and report anyone involved in the sale or use of firecrackers to the nearest police station or via the FCT Police emergency lines: 08032003913, 08068587311.