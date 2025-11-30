Ejiba Church Abduction: ‘We’ll rescue all victims alive’ – Kogi Govt

Kogi Gov Usman Ododo

‎By Boluwaji Obahopo



‎The Kogi State government on Sunday said it has intensified surveillance and patrols, and launched a manhunt for the bandits who attacked the Cherubim and Seraphim church in Ejiba, Yagba West LGA of the state.

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‎The pastor of the church, his wife and yet to be ascertain members of the church were during today’s service whisked away by the gunmen.

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‎However, the State government, through the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, said, “Yes, I have information to that effect, and I am also aware that the security network, comprising the conventional security agencies and the local security architecture, is currently doing what they should do.

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‎”The authorities of Yagba West Local Government Council are working hard with the security agencies to ensure those kidnapped are rescued alive. The perpetrators, too, already know that Kogi will do everything possible to secure every one of its citizens abducted.

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‎”The Governor of the State, His Excellency Alh Ahmed Usman Ododo, is coordinating activities, and we will keep the press updated on the operations.

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‎”We urge the citizens to be security-conscious and also report suspicious movement and faces to security agencies. When you see something, say something.

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‎”Worship Centres in the outskirts should also reconsider worshipping in crime-prone areas for now until the situation gets better.”