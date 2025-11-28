EFCC to grill Malami as probe may open Buhari-era asset recovery deals to fresh scrutiny

Malami

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), says he has been invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), a move that could reopen long-standing questions around asset recoveries, seized-asset disposals and contract approvals handled during the Buhari administration.

Malami revealed this in a statement he personally signed and shared on Facebook, reaffirming his readiness to honour the invitation. He maintained that his public service record has always been shaped by accountability and transparency.

“This is to confirm that I have been invited by the EFCC. As a law-abiding and patriotic citizen, I hereby reaffirm my commitment to honour the invitation,” Malami wrote.

He stressed that the ideals of openness and responsible governance have guided his conduct over the years. “I understand the spirit of accountability and transparency in public service, the principles that I both advocate and champion,” the ex-Justice Minister stated.

Malami explained that he had already informed his family and friends of the development, noting that the EFCC had asked him to clarify certain issues, and he was prepared to do so.

“I am informing my family and friends that EFCC has invited me to clarify on some issues, and as a citizen of law and order and patriot, I am willing to honor this invitation without any hesitation,” he declared.

He also emphasised that honesty and integrity had always shaped his approach to leadership during his years in government.

“I believe in the importance of honesty, integrity and honesty in leadership, these are principles I’ve long supported and uphold, over the years I’ve spent in public service,” he said.

Malami added that he would keep Nigerians informed as events unfold, saying transparency remains important in matters of public interest.

“On this note, I am informing Nigerians of any development that will follow, so that everyone will be aware,” he added.

As of the time of filing this report, Malami had not yet arrived at the EFCC headquarters. Officials of the Commission say they only intend to obtain “certain information” from him.

However, Saturday Vanguard learnt that the invitation may be linked to several controversial decisions taken during his tenure. These include high-profile asset recoveries, the sale or disposal of seized vessels and oil, and contract approvals that had earlier drawn public scrutiny.

According to sources, some of these actions raised concerns about the transparency and management of recovered national assets.

The EFCC has yet to release details on the full scope of its inquiry.