EFCC suspends officers rapper Oladips accused of ₦10m extortion

Oladips

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has launched a formal probe into allegations made by Nigerian rapper Oladipupo Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips, that some of its operatives extorted ₦10 million from him during his detention in 2024.

In a recent appearance on the Trending podcast, Oladips recounted being arrested during a midnight operation conducted by the anti-graft agency at his Lagos residence in November 2024.

The musician said he was detained for five days before regaining his freedom, alleging that he had to pay ₦10 million despite no evidence of wrongdoing.

“They collected money (₦10 million) from me before they released me. They didn’t find anything on me. So, what was the money for? What was all that stress and suffering for? It’s just Nigeria. Nigeria just happened to me,” he said.

Reacting to the claims, the EFCC, in a statement shared via its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, said it was treating the matter with “great seriousness” and had already begun investigations.

“The Commission wishes to state unreservedly that the grim picture painted by the artist does not reflect the true character of the EFCC,” the statement read.

“We have seen his claims and have commenced investigations accordingly. Officers in the team that handled his case have been summoned to the Corporate Headquarters of the Commission and relieved of their operational duties pending the conclusion of investigations.”

The anti-graft agency reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability, vowing to punish any personnel found guilty of misconduct.

“The Commission is serious about its value of integrity and will take necessary action against any staff found to be culpable. It is also needful to state that if the allegation is found to be false and raised to malign the Commission or tarnish its image, appropriate sanctions will also be imposed,” it stated.

The EFCC urged Nigerians to remain patient as it conducts its investigation, assuring the public of its continued commitment to combating corruption.