Edoh hails new COAS, lauds Tinubu’s ‘visionary choice

By Nnasom David

International economist and youth advocate, Dr Raymond Edoh, has congratulated Major General Waidi Shaibu on his appointment as Chief of Army Staff by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement issued on 1 November 2025, Dr Edoh described Major General Shaibu’s elevation as “a well-deserved recognition of competence, discipline, and dedication to national service.”

He praised President Tinubu for what he called a visionary and merit-driven appointment at a decisive moment in Nigeria’s security landscape.

“Major General Waidi Shaibu’s appointment reflects President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to merit, capacity, and excellence in public service. His record of dedication to the defence and unity of Nigeria speaks volumes of his leadership quality and patriotism,” Dr Edoh said.

Expressing confidence in the new Army chief, Dr Edoh assured that Major General Shaibu would uphold democratic values, professionalism, and loyalty to the nation.

“General Shaibu is a lover of democracy and a firm believer in constitutional order. I am confident that under his command, the Nigerian Army will continue to uphold professionalism, human rights, and national security in line with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” he added.

Dr Edoh further reiterated support for the Tinubu administration’s efforts to enhance national security while fostering peace and unity. He urged citizens to rally behind the President and the new Chief of Army Staff to strengthen the country’s path toward security and prosperity.