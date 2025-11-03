Edo group condemns alleged encroachment into Power firms land

Map of Edo State.

. Allegation false, says community head

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Civil Society Coalition for Human Rights yesterday condemned an alleged unlawful encroachment on Ossiomo Investment Limited’s land in Ologbo, Ikpoba-Okha local government area and called for the protection of indigenous investors.

This was contained in a statement released by the Coordinator General of the group, Kola Edokpayi and the Secretary General, Aghatise Raphael, after a press conference.

The right group alleged that the encroachment is masterminded by the Okao N’ Re Eguae of Ologbo Dukedom, Chief Emma Iyase.

Part of the statement read: “Upon due scrutiny of legal instruments and ownership records, the Coalition confirms that Ossiomo Investment Limited lawfully acquired the said property from His Royal Majesty, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Erediauwa (of blessed memory), the revered Oba of Benin, in 2008.

“The acquisition is duly documented under Survey Plans No. OSA/2030/BD90 and OSA/2132/ED94, covering 1,511 hectares, and further authenticated by a Certificate of Occupancy issued by the Edo State Government in July 2008.

“It must be stated that this parcel of land was never communal land, but part of a government reserve which was de-reserved by Edo State Government in the 1990s and subsequently legally transferred to Ossiomo Investment Limited for industrial utilization. Any contrary assertion is baseless, malicious, and designed to incite communal disorder.”

The group called on the Edo State Government to take immediate and unequivocal steps to protect the rights and investments of Ossiomo and urged security agencies to investigate, arrest, and prosecute individuals and entities that are complicit, while appealing to the palace of the Oba of Benin to reaffirm its historic commitment to justice and lawful enterprise by restraining any actors abusing traditional influence to perpetrate illegality.

In response, Chief Iyase said that the indigenes of the community had written petitions to him against Ossiomo and PRESCO since he assumed office as the Okao, noting that he set up a probe panel, which Ossiomo has refused to attend.

He said it was clear that Ossiomo had encroached on the community land where people farm.

“For example, if the government gives you land, the government must also tell you to go and work for the community. Even if the land is not sold, a deed of gifts can be issued to the company as directed by the government. And there must also be a memorandum of Understanding between the community and whoever is taking over the land on the need for compensation.

“This was not done by PRESCO and Ossiomo.”