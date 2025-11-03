Edo government lauds media coverage of Okpebholo’s administration

…limits MOWAA land acquisition for central hospital expansion

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Government on Monday commended the media for the objective coverage it has given the Governor Monday Okpebholo administration which would be in office on November 12.

Addressing a press conference on the activities of Okpebholo in the last one year, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Prince Kassim Afegbua said the administration is currently working on not less than 18 roads projects across the state some inherited while others the Okpebholo administration started.

He however carpeted the Godwin Obaseki administration saying it had a revenue of over N1.6 trillion the highest in the history but left a debt of over N600 billion including N178 billion debts on roads contracts awarded and were not paid for.

He said “Thank you for all the support you have given to the Governor and the government of Edo State. We want to appreciate you, you people have been part and parcel of the process of governance in the state. And so to that extent, we use platforms such as this to appreciate you, to celebrate you. We ask for your support and solidarity because the media, as the fourth estate of the realm, must adequately report the facts and not the fiction of our government process.”

Afegbua said Governor Okpebholo has limited the acquisition of lands by the Museum of West African Arts (MOWAA) for the central Hospital in the state capital to be expanded.

He also accused Obaseki of using the EdoBEST scheme as a conduit pipe to move money from the state rather than adding value to education that it trumpeted.

“When we came on board and we were hearing something like EdoBEST, we thought our schools had been properly fixed and that the EdoBEST initiative was what we needed to ensure full compliance with contemporary requirements for education of our people. But we were wrong. EdoBEST was a conduit pipe by the previous government to defraud the state. They were paying N160 million every month to their consultants from 2018 up to the time that the government exited power in 2024.

“But for this administration, Edo Civil Service would have been a joke of the century because the previous governments abandoned the civil service and expended so much resources on the use of consultants. In the process, 41 agencies were established, most of which were conduit pipes to fleece the resources of the state.

“Talking about the health aspect, we have succeeded in reclaiming part of the land that was ceded to MOWAA, Museum of West African Arts. Because by the time we looked at the mappings of that land, they literally took over a very huge expanse of land at the location of our previous General Hospital, which we called Central Hospital. Now the governor has on his own held meetings with the drivers of the MOWAA. And he frowned at the fact that they preferred museums to healthcare delivery. And he said it was only natural for people to be well and healthy before they could go and watch anything in the museum. So why do you think that a museum should take preference over a healthcare center or a general hospital as the case may be?”

He said “The Stella Obasanjo Hospital was to wear the garment of a General Hospital. But what did they do? They awarded a contract, 50-55% completion. They invited Obasanjo, former President of the Federal Republic, and they commissioned the place. With the commissioning of the project. The understanding is that, oh, it is ready for use. As we speak, there is no electricity there.

There is no water. Mortuary is not there. Doctors’ restroom is not there. Doctors’ pavilion is not there. So many things. And to crown it all, the contractor is being owed almost N7.3 billion. The consultant recruited to oversee the completion of that place charged N965 million, almost a billion Naira.

And by the time the administration was exiting power, the guy resigned his appointment when his fee had been paid 100%. We extended an invitation to him. We never saw anything. We never saw him appear before the Asset Verification Committee and to date, we couldn’t even define the work he did.”