Economy: Why Nigerian youths in diaspora are returning home

Diaspora is a place where many Nigerians are working so hard to go.

Travelling abroad is so cherished in Nigeria that a family with a relative in the diaspora is perceived as rich, especially by rural dwellers.

The importance placed on relocating abroad has made many to sell their belongings, while families go into debts, working themselves out to achieve this dream for a member willing to embark on this trip for greener pastures, with the hope that such a person will lift the family out of poverty.

Economy&Lifestyle discovered that the reverse is now the case, as many Nigerians in diaspora are returning home, especially the young, even with the state of the country’s economy.

Many returnees gave reasons of identity, of feeling out of place, depression, anxiety, lack of renewal of visas, and failure in their studies, among others.

Miss Brenda Osarumwense, a diaspora returnee, said: “I was sick and given 42-week appointment to see a doctor while abroad. That is how long it takes to get an appointment.

“Even when it is critical, the least they can give you is pain killers or paracetamol.

“When the 42 weeks eventually came, I was diagnosed with anxiety and depression and was given the drug.

“I just had to tell my husband I want to back to Nigeria.

“The stress of working various hours’ shifts, paying bills and other things are suffocating.

“What is best is just go there, make your money, and return home to invest.”

Even the students are not left out as many of them in diaspora are aspiring to return home upon graduation when one will expect that they would want to settle down and have a life there after graduation.

Miss Ruth Onifade, a student in diaspora, said:”I am a student here. I am leaving immediately after graduation. I am already missing home and can not spend the rest of my life here.

“If you are hard working, you can make it here, but I don’t see myself doing such.

“I am not thinking about the money, but stress and depression are real.

“Living abroad, you have to trust only yourself and God. It is not like our communal living in Nigeria, where you can poke your nose in people’s affair.”

Mr. Lucky Igbafe, a diaspora-based said: “Many people relocating back home apart from the students who are made to go back if they fail in their studies and some are given the opportunity to rewrite their exams in Nigeria, most people relocating back home have foreign citizenship, making it convenient to get out anytime they want.

Some are already qualified for pensions and benefits, even at a younger age, depending on their career. Some have funds that can set up businesses.

“If you have the opportunity to leave Nigeria (especially for your family’s future), please do,” he advised.

Mrs. Helen Jegede, a Nigerian in diaspora, on her part, explained that many young Nigerians returning home are either those whose visas are due and need to reapply. after they end the academic session.

” If you fail as a student abroad, you are advised to return home and reapply next time.

“Some youths I’m diaspora whose visas have expired and find it hard to reapply return backo their country.

“So because some of these students came through scholarships, they are left with no option than return home knowing fully well they don’t have the money to reapply.

“Also, those that are fortunate are given the opportunity to rewrite their exams while in Nigeria.

“Others that are not students are finding it to survive the bills and responsibilities on them.

“So they have no option than return home.

“It’s only the old people we know return home after spending years abroad.

“But now, the youths, both married and single, can hardly endure life there.

“Once they stay for up to seven to eight years, they return. “Some don’t even last up to two years.”