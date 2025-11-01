Economy: Group trains Osun young entrepreneurs on identifying FG’s grants opportunities

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Young entrepreneurs in Osun State have been tasked to avail themselves for training on identifying and utilizing various Federal Government business loans and grants opportunities.

This was disclosed by the Convener, Osun Youths Conference &Awards, Comrade Oyewale Segun while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo ahead of the group’s 4th annual event.

Segun stressed that the group intention was to change the narration that Osun is a civil service State using the energy of young entrepreneurs who are yet to utilize the several federal government’s financial institutions’ business support opportunities.

According to him, as organisers we want to move away from just talk and talk that was the tradition of the event.

“This year, we want to bring together young entrepreneurs in the state to discuss with representative of financial institutions such as BoI, SMEDAN, BoA with a view to exposing them to opportunities available to expand their businesses.

We are expecting not less than 500 business owners in the state to participate in the event and if 50 percent of the number can access business grants or loans, it would impact on the State economy significantly.

“We also intend to inspire a generation of youth who think solutions, not complaints. To also build a stronger link between government, private sector, and the entrepreneurial community.

“We also to set a new model for youth inclusion in leadership and governance, as well as to position Osun State as a model of youth-driven development in Nigeria.

“We are privileged to be engaging notable personalities and exceptional minds across Nigeria, including; Dr. Bukola Saraki, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Hajia Bola Shagaya, Hon. Ayodele Olawande (Honourable Minister of Youth), Dr. Charles Odii (DG SMEDAN), Bar Pelumi Olajengbesi, and several others, who have all been considered for strategic participation and engagement in this year’s conference”, he added.