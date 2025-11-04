Economic gains meaningless without citizens’ safety — PR expert tells FG

By Tunde Oso

A public relations practitioner, Dr. Joseph Effiong, has urged the Federal Government to urgently halt the ongoing bloodshed across the country, stressing that economic progress means nothing if citizens are not safe.

Effiong’s admonition follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to potentially cut off aid to Nigeria, alongside possible military deployment or air strikes, in response to alleged genocide against Christians in the country.

Effiong, who is the Chairman of UpdateAfrika Communications, expressed concern that successive administrations have failed to take decisive action against armed groups such as Boko Haram terrorists, bandits, and criminal herders—groups he said have grown increasingly emboldened.

“Their killings have been happening for years. Why should terrorists feel comfortable in our beloved country?” he asked.

He noted that while various stakeholders have responded swiftly to Trump’s threat, such urgency would have been more meaningful had the government shown similar commitment to addressing Nigerians’ suffering before the issue attracted international attention.

Effiong emphasized that terrorism must never be allowed to take root in the country, insisting that those responsible must be brought to justice.

“Government must act decisively to deny extremists any safe haven,” he said.