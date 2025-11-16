Ebonyi unveils building approval compliance form to curb building collapse

file photo illustrating the incident

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — The Ebonyi State Government has introduced a Professional Building Approval Compliance Form for all developers, aimed at strengthening regulatory oversight and curbing incidents of building collapse across the state.

The new compliance form, unveiled through the Ministry of Capital City Development and Urban Planning, is designed to ensure adherence to best practices in the construction industry and to serve as a key determinant for granting building approvals.

Commissioner for Capital City Development and Urban Planning, Chief Sunday Elechi Inyima, who disclosed this at his office on Ezza Road, Abakaliki, said the initiative would significantly checkmate structural failures in the state.

He commended the Governor, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, for his achievements across various sectors, including support for the building industry, noting that the ministry plays a central role in monitoring and regulating construction activities.

“We have introduced an initiative that will put a stop to building collapse in Ebonyi State. Although building collapse is not peculiar to Ebonyi alone—it happens across the country and globally—we are determined to eliminate it here,” he said.

Chief Inyima urged developers to ensure full engagement of all relevant professional bodies, stressing that the compliance form must be duly signed by all six registered professionals before any construction approval can be granted.

The professional bodies involved include:

Architects

Civil/Structural Engineers

Electrical Engineers

Mechanical Engineers

Builders

Town Planners

He explained that the process requires an undertaking—signed, sealed, and stamped by registered professionals—affirming that they will supervise the project throughout construction and take responsibility for any lapses or structural failures during and after completion.

He further charged the professionals to uphold the highest standards, warning that the licenses of those involved in any project that fails despite passing through the assessment would be withdrawn.

At the ceremony, two developers—Mr. Nweke Solomon of Green Assured and Consult Limited, and Mr. Benson Uche Eke of Finest Emerald Estates Developers, a division of Green Assured Limited—received certificates of completion for the assessment process. The certificates indicate that their building approval applications met all required standards and were endorsed by the six professional bodies.

Representatives of the professional bodies, led by the Chairman of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Engr. Eni Enyinnaya, praised Governor Nwifuru for providing an enabling environment and commended the commissioner for championing the initiative.

Also speaking, Architect Ama Elekwa described the new system as the “Ebonyi Model,” noting that collaboration among all professional bodies would help make the state safer and reduce building failures to the barest minimum.

He encouraged other states to adopt similar measures to end the recurring cases of building collapse nationwide.