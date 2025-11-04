Dudafa hails Diri’s defection to APC as strategic and visionary

Gov Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

A former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Domestic Matters and Social Events, Dr. Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, has applauded the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, for his successful defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dudafa, a former member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly representing Kolokuma/Opokuma Constituency II and ex-Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Development, described the governor’s move as “wise, strategic, and well-considered,” adding that it aligns Bayelsa with the federal government for accelerated development and enhanced political inclusion.

According to him, Diri’s decision reflects his pragmatic leadership style, rooted in wide consultation, inclusiveness, and the pursuit of the common good.

“Your decision to work in harmony with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in synergy with your Assured Prosperity vision, will undoubtedly bring about the needed transformation and development for the people of Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta at large,” he stated.

Dudafa also commended the governor’s performance in office, noting that his administration has been marked by purposeful governance and tangible development outcomes.

“Since assuming office, your guiding principle has been clear — to consult widely, act in the public interest, and deliver measurable development. That same principle has informed your latest political alignment,” he added.

He reaffirmed his loyalty and support for the governor, pledging that he and his associates would continue to identify with Diri’s administration in the effort to sustain peace, unity, and progress in the state.

“We shall continue to stand by your leadership to ensure you finish strong. Your political maturity and developmental focus have repositioned Bayelsa for a brighter future,” he said.

Dudafa concluded by commending the governor’s courage and vision, stressing that aligning Bayelsa with the Federal Government under the Renewed Hope Agenda will attract greater federal presence and ensure inclusive governance in the state.